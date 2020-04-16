Critics and downright rude people be warned:Leighton Meesterhas no problem calling out trolls when on Instagram Live.

As Instagram users can attest, there's always an ongoing stream of comments to scroll through when celebrities, or any other individual for that matter, goes live on the social media app. Normally, there are a load of positive comments, heart emojis or questions coming from the people tuning in to the stream. But every once in a while there is a rotten egg among the batch.

This time around, one individual decided to share his thoughts on Leighton's appearance. "Somebody just told me I got fat—that's nice," she quipped while talking to Single Parents co-star Kimrie Lewis-Davis.

She then read the person's name aloud and said hi, singling out the man who made the rude comment.

Upon hearing the unnecessary remark, Kimrie added, "That's not nice, you guys."