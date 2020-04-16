Serena Williams' Snow White Wardrobe Malfunction Will Make You LOL

Serena Williams definitely needs to update her dress up wardrobe.

On Thursday, the tennis pro got dolled up as Snow White for a hilarious cooking tutorial-inspired video on TikTok. Dressed in the character's signature gown, she demonstrated how to make a yummy treat and channeled the iconic Disney princess as whistled while she worked.

"Hello, I'm back," Serena said from her kitchen, giving the camera her best Snow White impression by using a soft singsong-y voice. "I'm gonna stick this in the microwave for two minutes." As she carried on with her video, the stylish mom addressed her wardrobe malfunction, saying, "Speaking of backs, my dress doesn't fit…it in the back," showing viewers her unzipped costume and exposed back as she headed over to the microwave.

Excited to share her masterpiece, she posted the video on Instagram and poked fun at her ill-fitting costume with her caption, writing, "Snow back."