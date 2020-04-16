Lisa Rinna Recruits Husband Harry Hamlin to Help Color Her Hair Amid Social Distancing

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., 16 Apr. 2020 7:29 AM

Lisa Rinna

Need some hairstyling help? Just call Harry Hamlin.

Lisa Rinna recruited her husband to help color her tresses and detailed the experience in an Instagram Stories video on Wednesday.

"My first hair color in quarantine. Harry did the back," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said in the clip. "I'm surprised, actually, that I went five weeks without having to do my roots except for the very front. So, that's kind of exciting."

This isn't the only way the Mad Men celeb has been helping his family amid the global coronavirus pandemic. During a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Rinna explained how her hubby has been whipping up meals for her and their kids Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin

"He's making dinner every night. He's cooking for us, which is a godsend because if he didn't, I would starve. I'd literally starve. So that's a good thing," the Bravolebrity told the newspaper. "The kids are baking a lot. We've had so much baking going on: cinnamon rolls, brownies, lemon cake."

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Through The Years

She also said Hamlin fixed their washer, their dishwasher and a leak in their basement from a water heater.

"First of all, we're protecting Harry at all costs. If [he] got sick, what would we do?" Rinna told the publication at one point. "We thought that Delilah had it, and so we quarantined her in her bedroom for the last five days until her test came back. Thankfully, she doesn't have it. It was negative. But listen, we got to keep Harry Hamlin healthy at all costs because he goes down, we all go down."

In fact, Rinna credited Hamlin with helping the family prepare for social distancing.

"Being married to Harry Hamlin, he is somewhat of a MacGyver," she told the Los Angeles Times. "If you've watched the show and you know him, he had us prepared about six weeks before everyone else."

So, how else are the dynamic duo staying busy these days? Rinna told the newspaper she's also watched Tiger King, Dateline and 48 Hours and participated in Isaac Boots' "Torch'd" class. In addition, the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiered on Wednesday.

To see more celebrity at-home hair transformations, check out the gallery.

Armie Hammer, Transformation, Hair, Instagram

Armie Hammer

Notice anything different? The actor shows off his major transformation, which entails a mohawk and horseshoe mustache. "Killing the game," he quips on Instagram.

Lauren Burnham & Arie Luyendyk, At-Home Hair Transformation

Lauren Burnham & Arie Luyendyk

"Now @ariejr's really a silver fox," the Bachelor alum joked on Instagram

Hilary Duff, At-Home Hair Transformation

Hilary Duff

The Lizzie McGuire star said goodbye to her signature blonde locks and opted for a bold blue look.  

Casey Cott, Corey Cott, At-Home Hair Transformations

Casey Cott

The Riverdale star and his brother both agreed to shave their heads to help raise funds for Charity Water.

Rosalia, At-Home Hair Transformations

Rosalia

The Spanish singer-songwriter showcased her new bangs in the middle of self-quarantine.

Ariana Grande, At-Home Hair Transformations

Ariana Grande

"Get a load a dis," the "thank u, next" singer shared on Twitter when showcasing her new curly hair.

Blake Shelton, Nicola Peltz, At-Home Hair Transformations

Blake Shelton

Who's ready for a quarantine mullet update?! "@Gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes," The Voice coach shared on Twitter.

Jennifer Love Hewitt, At-Home Hair Transformations

Jennifer Love Hewitt

"The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now!" the 911 on Fox star wrote on Instagram. "Thanks @limecrimemakeup these hair conditioners are easy and so fun! @nikkilee901 don't be mad lol. I really miss you!"

Carey Hart, At-Home Hair Transformations

Carey Hart

"We've lost it. But we're together! AT HOME," Pink shared on Instagram as her husband showed off his new style.

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, At-Home Hair Transformations

Brooklyn Beckham

In an Instagram Story, Nicola Peltz got to work on cutting her boyfriend's haircut. The results turned out a-okay.

Tamera Mowry, Nicola Peltz, At-Home Hair Transformations

Tamera Mowry-Housley

"Hello grays. No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I'm okay with it!" The Real co-host shared on Instagram.

Maluma, At-Home Hair Transformations

Maluma

A shaved head has never looked so good on the Colombian singer. Nice cut, dude!

(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).

