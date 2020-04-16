Raise your hand if you're shocked that Trevor's the one bringing the drama on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.

No one? Thought so.

E! News has an exclusive promo for Monday's new episode of the Bachelor spinoff, and poor Jamie's dreams are being dashed. But of course, people in this franchise should just learn to stop saying things like "I can't see anything going wrong."

In Monday's episode, a new girl named Natascha arrives in the house, and she's friends with Trevor's ex. She's got some questions for Trev, namely "the lying and the cheating—did it happen?" Jamie ends up in tears, but somehow it feels like this might be good news for Ryan, the guy Jamie went on a date with in episode one who then did not get her rose, but did get a rose from Rudi after her brief fling with Matt ended badly.