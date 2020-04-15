Prince Harryhas a greater appreciation for all the parents out there after becoming one himself.

Though the Duke of Sussex has always understood what it takes to be a good father, he's seeing firsthand how difficult raising a child can be at times. More importantly, he acknowledges that he and wife Meghan Markle are experiencing parenthood at a less stressful stage, what with them only having one kid to care for.

He touched on what raising Archie Harrison has taught him so far when he spoke with parents, who are caring for seriously ill children and are part of the organization WellChild, via video conference over Easter weekend. "I can't even begin to imagine how hard it is for you, having one kid at 11-months-old. So to see what you guys are going through on a days to day basis, honestly, so much respect to ever single one of you," the 35-year-old shared in a new video released by the U.K.-based charity.