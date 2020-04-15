Will Forte Is Engaged to Girlfriend Olivia Modling

Will Forte is officially off the market!

The Saturday Night Live star is engaged to girlfriend Olivia Modling, according to People. A source told the outlet Forte popped the question over the holidays, not long after they moved in together.

Though Will and Olivia have yet to confirm the happy news themselves, Forte's father spilled the beans when he appeared with Will on the April 8 premiere of ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. When he introduced himself, he told the host Jimmy Kimmel, "He's currently engaged, and says if he has a boy, they've both agreed, it's a possibility it would be Orville Willis Forte V. Not a decision, but a possibility."

That is almost all that is known of Will and Olivia's low-key relationship. Since they got together in early January 2019, the two have mostly kept to themselves and have yet to make a red carpet appearance together.