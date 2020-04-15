Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to be a force for good.

The pair is donating profits from their royal wedding in 2018 to the organization Feeding Britain, which The Archbishop of Canterbury, who presided over the Sussexes' May 2018 marriage, is President of, according to a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In total, a sum of $112,000 will go towards helping food banks and local community food organizations, as well as other avenues, which is especially important amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the couple's spokesperson shared, "The Duke and Duchess were able to speak to The Archbishop recently, and were moved to hear all about the work Feeding Britain was doing to support people during COVID-19. They have particularly fond memories of their visit to the citizens' supermarket in Birkenhead, especially the generosity and compassion of everyone working there to help others. They are delighted to be able to ensure this money is donated to such a great cause."