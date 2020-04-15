Kara Keough Bosworth's family continues to mourn the loss of baby McCoy.

One day after the former Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed on Instagram that her baby boy passed away due to complications during childbirth, family members continue to pay tribute on social media.

On Wednesday morning, Shane Keough shared a photo of McCoy's nursery as well as a moving tribute to his nephew.

"Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior's gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing... and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty - lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude," he wrote. "May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place.... that he made an impact...that he was an answered prayer...that he was a hero."