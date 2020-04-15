Missing your gym workouts? Want to bring the gym to you without cluttering up your living room-turned-home office with free weights and cardio equipment?

You are not alone, and that's why we have another Wellness Wednesday challenge at the ready—all you need to do is make time.

And then get your butt moving, of course, but you will once you realize that you don't need any additional equipment (though feel free to grab that chair over there) to stay fit from the comfort and safety of home.

Ron Boss Everline, creator of the Just Train fitness program and personal trainer to the likes of Kevin Hart (you've seen them trading hilarious verbal jabs and working up a sweat on their online training series "What the Fit"), is here to walk you through how to get started, what to do and how to stay motivated.