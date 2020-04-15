You Can Afford Celeb Fave Kids Clothing Brand Posh Peanut

E! Illustration
Does the name Posh Peanut ring a bell? If so, it's likely because you've seen the children's clothing brand on your fave celeb's Instagram feed. With fans like Kate Hudson, Gabrielle Union, Hilary Duff, Shay Mitchell, Molly Sims and Danielle Brooks, you may have written off the brand as unaffordable, but as it turns out, it's not. Posh Peanut's PJs and dresses in cheerful prints all ring up under $50.
So surprise you little one with the pieces below.
Your toddler will make a floral splash for spring in this long sleeve pajama set. It's made of soft viscose from bamboo, as is most clothing from Posh Peanut.
When the weather heats up, this PJ top with a ruffled cap sleeve shirt is perfect. It also has a pretty floral print.
This practical three-piece set comes with a matching long-sleeve bodice, pants and hat. Pick from 16 different prints to find one you love.
Shay Mitchell has dressed her baby girl in this floral print twirl bodysuit. Yours will have lots of fun prancing around in it too.
Your baby will be super comfy in this floral print romper. It's also available in eight other prints.
Have the whole family match in this green pajama set with stripes. Just don't forget to snap a photo!
Your little one will sleep soundly in this dino print romper. It's also available in four other prints.
Your little one will love twirling in this pretty floral dress. It also comes in six other prints.
Your kid is going to adore being gifted this unicorn headband. Whether worn to a party or on the daily, it's a hit.
How precious is this elephant hooded towel? There's also a lion version.
Up next? Check out these super affordable joggers that have 1,400 five star Amazon reviews and these products that can help you sleep better.
