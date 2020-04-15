You Can Afford Celeb Fave Kids Clothing Brand Posh Peanut

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Does the name Posh Peanut ring a bell? If so, it's likely because you've seen the children's clothing brand on your fave celeb's Instagram feed. With fans like Kate Hudson, Gabrielle Union, Hilary Duff, Shay Mitchell, Molly Sims and Danielle Brooks, you may have written off the brand as unaffordable, but as it turns out, it's not. Posh Peanut's PJs and dresses in cheerful prints all ring up under $50.

So surprise you little one with the pieces below.