The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Reveals the Sex of Baby No. 2

It's a...

Bekah Martinez is spilling the beans on her baby's gender.

The Bachelor alum took to Instagram to share that she and her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, are having a son.

This will mark the couple's first boy, as the two are already proud parents to their one-year-old daughter, Ruth Ray De La Luz Leonard.

For the exciting gender reveal, Bekah and Grayston held up a sign that read, "Oh boy!"

In one of the pictures uploaded to Instagram, the reality TV personality can be seen cradling her growing baby bump, as her beau eats grapes and holds the sign towards the camera.

In another snapshot, the two lovebirds are kissing, as Bekah sits on Grayston's lap. It's clear the pair is eager to meet their little nugget, who's due date is in June.

The former Bachelor contest recently shared that this pregnancy has been more enjoyable than her first.