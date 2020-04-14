by Pamela Avila | Tue., 14 Apr. 2020 1:53 PM
America Ferrera is sharing an empowering message to all the "pregnant mamas" during the COVID-19 outbreak.
On Tuesday morning, the Superstore actor took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of herself showing off her bare baby bump and wrote, "As this baby grows inside and I attempt to breathe through the fears and unknowns of this time, I am thinking of all you other mamas bringing new life into this world right now."
The actress went on, "And also all of the women across generations and centuries and borders who have and are currently birthing new life in the midst of so many extraordinary and daunting circumstances. Life is a miracle, and mamas make it possible through their strength and power."
Ferrera announced she was pregnant with baby no. 2 on New Years' Eve with a family photo on Instagram. She wrote at the time, "Welcome Baby #2 in 2020. Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch."
She concluded, "Hang in there pregnant mamas! We got this."
The soon-to-be mother-of-two also tagged her husband Ryan Piers Williams, calling him "dada" and "aka quarantine partner."
In 2019, when the two announced they were expected another child together, Williams also took to his Instagram to share the news.
"So much to look forward to in 2020, but one thing in particular sticks out," he wrote at the time. "Can't wait to welcome another beautiful creature into this world. Happy New Years!!"
In 2018, Ferrera opened up to Health magazine about motherhood and her pregnancy journey from when she was expecting Sebastian "Baz" Piers Williams.
"Every step of the way, everybody tells you what it's going to be like and how you're going to feel," she shared. "I really think that is so harmful to so many of us. I decided early on that I wasn't going to expect my experience to be what other people told me it would be like—good or bad."
She added, "Being pregnant, I felt really powerful and healthy. You create life. I found so much power in that."
