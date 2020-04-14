by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., 14 Apr. 2020 1:26 PM
In a time of great loss, Kara Keough is being showered with love from her TV family.
Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough's daughter shared the heartbreaking news on Tuesday that her newborn son died following complications from childbirth. After giving birth to her second child on April 6, the baby boy, named McCoy Casey Bosworth, died six days later.
"On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection). During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord," Kara explained in an Instagram post.
"He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts. I wrote this for the organ/tissue procurement team to read out in his honor: 'Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior's gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing... and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty - lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place.... that he made an impact... that he was an answered prayer... that he was a hero. May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy.'"
After sharing the tragic personal news, fellow stars from the Bravo series shared their heartfelt condolences for Kara and her family over their great loss.
"I'm so sorry, my heart hurts for you and your family. Prayers," Tamra Judge commented.
"I love you, Kara," Lauri Peterson's daughter Ashley Zarlin wrote.
"Kara I'm so incredibly sorry to hear this," Jo De La Rosa added. "I'm praying for you and your family. May God and His angels watch over him until you're reunited again."
Less than six months ago, Kara shared the news that she was expecting her second child with husband Kyle Bosworth. Last month, she commemorated the 10-year anniversary of her first date with Bosworth while looking forward to their son. As she wrote on Instagram at the time, "I can't wait to meet this next Little Love of ours in a few weeks (or days?)."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?