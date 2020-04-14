What does The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills look like without Lisa Vanderpump?

After a tumultuous last season that involved Puppygate, many accusations of lying and a huge falling out between LVP and her longtime BFF and co-star Kyle Richards, the Beverly Hills OG walked away from the hit Bravo series without even filming the reunion.

Needless to say, filming her first entire season without Vanderpump was unusual for Richards.

"Obviously, before starting I was thinking, 'Oh my god, this is so weird.' But I also felt like that with Adrienne [Maloof] and Taylor [Armstrong] and everybody left," Richards tells E! News exclusively of season 10, which premieres tomorrow night at 8 p.m. on Bravo. "So, yes, of course I thought about that before, but then once it starts there's so much going on, you don't really think about it."