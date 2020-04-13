Kennedy Great-Grandson Gideon McKean's Cause of Death Revealed

Authorities can now confirm Gideon McKean died by drowning.

On Monday, April 13, a spokesperson for the Maryland Dept. of Health told E! News: "The cause of death is drowning complicated by hypothermia, and the manner is an accident."

A coroner was able to perform an autopsy on the body after it was recovered on April 8, nearly a week after the 8-year-old and his mother Maeve Kennedy Townsend went missing. According to authorities, his remains were 2,000 feet away from where his mother's body was found. She also died by accidental drowning.

Maeve and Gideon went missing on April 2 after they jumped in a canoe to go after their ball, which had flown into the Chesapeake Bay. "About 30 minutes later they were spotted by an onlooker from land, who saw them far out from shore, and called the police. After that last sighting, they were not seen again," her husband previously shared.