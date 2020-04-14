What happened to Cheyenne Floyd and her man?!

That's the question Teen Mom OG fans have been wondering after the MTV reality star quietly called things off with Matt.

But in an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode, viewers may get a glimpse into what went wrong with this couple.

Just weeks after moving to Los Angeles, Matt is trying to look for an apartment. Until then, he's staying at Cheyenne's place where things have been "tense." Things got so tense that a "war broke out" for an unlikely reason.

"The actual blow up argument is going to sound so stupid. I'm embarrassed to say it," Cheyenne shared before explaining what went down. "Last week, everybody came over to mom's house. I went and got food for everyone, came back to mom's house and prepped all the food."

When Matt made his girl a plate that included asparagus, Cheyenne chose to put the veggies back. "Asparagus makes you pee stink," she explained. Lo and behold, that was a trigger.