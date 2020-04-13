by Alyssa Morin | Mon., 13 Apr. 2020 1:38 PM
Peter Weber is known for breaking hearts... not the rules.
The Bachelor star is setting the record straight on why he's continuing to go outside and work—even as the world is practicing social distancing amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
As many know, the 28-year-old is a pilot for Delta Airlines. And while many stars quit their day jobs after becoming a lead on the ABC dating show, that's not the case with Peter.
On Monday afternoon, one of his Instagram followers asked him why he's been "hanging out with people and flying." His answer was simple and to the point: "Air service is considered an essential service so I still have to work."
He added, "I'm quarantined with Kelley Flanagan and Dustin Kendrick in Chi-town when I'm not working."
Fans of The Bachelor alum will know that he's been spending a lot of time with Flanagan, and has sparked romance rumors with her in recent weeks.
In late March, the two were spotted on an afternoon outing at the Riverwalk in Chicago.
"They were right across from Marina Towers. They seemed to just be hanging out on the walk," an onlooker told E! News at the time. "Peter was vibing and it seemed like, at one point, Kelley had his leg in her lap."
Instagram Stories
It didn't help that a couple of weeks later, Kelley made a cameo on Peter's TikTok. Naturally, fans began to wonder if they were dating, especially since they were seen spending so much time together.
But a week ago, Peter put the romance rumors to rest and addressed his relationship with the 27-year-old lawyer.
"Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I'd be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened," he told Nick Viall during an interview on his podcast.
"Of anyone, I'm the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn't work out," he continued. "I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn't work out. That's why right now, I'm just taking it really, really slow."
In that same interview, he revealed that he was quarantining with Kelley and Dustin.
"Long story short, I wasn't working so I thought I'd go out there [to Chicago] and spend some time with her, take her mind off some [family] things. This was right when everything was starting to hit with the quarantine stuff," Peter explained.
Adding, "It kind of just became a thing where we've always gotten along really well, and had really good chemistry. We just enjoy each other's company. I just decided to quarantine up here with Dustin as well."
Plus, he mentioned he'd feel bad if he gave his parents, who are at a higher risk due to their age, COVID-19.
