Where Is the Cast of Ugly Betty Now?

by Billy Nilles | Tue., 14 Apr. 2020 6:00 AM
It's been 10 years since we said goodbye to Betty Suarez.
When Ugly Betty signed off on April 14, 2010 after four seasons spent on ABC, our beloved Betty's transformation was complete: She'd earned the respect of her Mode colleagues, found the strength to move out of the family home, and landed a dream job across the pond in London.
And in the decade since the said goodbye to the role, America Ferrara has gone through a similar transformation: starting a family, becoming an outspoken and passionate political activist, and adding job titles to her lengthy resume left and right. While the star of the series based on the popular Colombian telenovela Yo soy Betty, la fea has certainly remained visible since her time on the show, the same can't exactly be said for everyone who shared series regular status with her throughout those four seasons. So, with that in mind, we though we'd honor the series finale's big anniversary by checking in with the rest of her co-stars.
Before we do, though, we'd be remiss if we didn't remark how bittersweet the anniversary must be for the Ugly Betty family as Silvio Horta, the show's creator and head writer, isn't here to celebrate with them. Sadly, Silvio was found dead in a Miami hotel room in January 2020, the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. "I'm stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta's death. His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light," America wrote on Instagram as she mourned the death of her friend. "I'm thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now—and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply."
Our thoughts remain with all those who knew and loved Silvio.
After four seasons spent playing our beloved Betty Suarez, America lent her voice to the highly-successful How to Train Your Dragon film and TV franchise, appeared in the films Our Family Wedding, End of Watch, Cesar Chavez and Special Correspondents, had a recurring role on The Good Wife, and, since 2015, has starred on NBC's Superstore. In 2020, she announced that the currently-airing fifth season would be her last. She's gotten involved behind the camera, as well, producing and directing episodes of Superstore while executive producing and directing the Netflix series Gentefied. Two months after Ugly Betty ended, America got engaged to Ryan Piers Williams, whom she married on June 27, 2011. In 2018, they welcomed their first child, Sebastian Piers Williams. In January 2020, they announced they were expecting their second child. Known for her political activism, America was both the opening speaker for the Women's March on Washington in January 2017 and served as a founding member of the Time's Up legal defense fund a year later.
After saying goodbye to publishing scion Daniel Meade, Eric starred in the British series Outcasts, made guest appearances on shows like Scandal, Blue Bloods and Chicago Fire, and became a Hallmark Channel fixture as the star of the Signed, Sealed, Delivered franchise.
Since stealing scenes as Wilhelmina Slater, the villainous creative director-turned-editor-in-chief of MODE, Vanessa went on to join the cast of Desperate Housewives for its final two seasons. She later starred on the short-lives series 666 Park Avenue and Daytime Divas, while making guest appearances on shows like The Good Wife, Broad City and Modern Family. She's also appeared on stage in Sondheim on Sondheim, The Trip to Bountiful, and After Midnight. Since a 2012 Super Bowl commercial, Vanessa has also provided the voice of Ms. Brown, the brown M&M. In 2015, she married businessman Jim Skrip.
After four seasons as Betty's father Ignacio Suarez, Tony has made appearances on shows including Desperate Housewives, Jane the Virgin, Superstore and One Day at a Time. The seasoned actor has served as an acting teacher at California State University, Dominguez Hills and Rio Hondo College, sharing what he's learned over the years with students.
Since her breakthrough performance as Hilda, Betty's older sister, Ana has starred in Devious Maids and Whiskey Cavalier, with guest appearances on shows like Hung, How to Get Away with Murder and Black-ish. She'll next be seen in the Disney+-turned-Hulu series Love, Victor. She also appeared in the film Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son and did voice work in Ralph Breaks the Internet. The wife of musician Noah Lebenzon and mother of daughter Paloma, born in 2009, welcomed her second child, a son named Rafael, in 2011.
After starring as snarky receptionist Amanda Tanen for four seasons, Becki went on to star in the short-lived series Love Bites, The Goodwin Games and Weird Loners, recurred on How I Met Your Mother and Tell Me a Story, and had a main role in the third and final season of HBO's Divorce in 2019. She also appeared in the Netflix film Otherhood. Three months after Ugly Betty ended, she and husband Chris Diamantopoulos announced they were expecting their first child, a son. In 2014, they welcomed a daughter. Neither names have been disclosed.
Since breaking through as Wilhelmina's personal assistant Marc St. James, Michael has made his Broadway debut, joining the cast of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying's second revival in 2012, carving out a niche for himself as a NY stage actor. Later that year, he starred in the short-lived CBS sitcom Partners. He's since recurred on Younger, The Good Wife and The Good Fight. The longtime partner of actor Ryan Spahn made waves on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet, dressed in gender-split couture designed by Christian Siriano.
After stealing scenes as Betty's flamboyant and fashion-obsessed nephew Justin, Mark appeared in the 2014 film White Bird in a Blizzard and had a series regular role on the short-lived Freeform series Dead of Summer, which aired in 2016.
After starring as transgender Meade sibling Alexis until the show's third season, Rebecca went on to star in the short-lived series Eastwick, King & Maxwell and The Librarians. She also hosted the Game Show Network competition series Skin Wars for three seasons from 2014-16. Rebecca's also returned to her role of Mystique for the 2011 film X-Men: First Class while appearing in other films like The Con Artist and Good Deeds.
Since starring as Betty's BFF and MODE seamstress Christina McKinney, Ashley starred in the short-lived CBS comedy Accidentally on Purpose, continues to star in the Acorn TV series Agatha Raisin, and made appearances on shows like Catastrophe and After Life. She's also done voice work in the films Sherlock Gnomes, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and Lady and the Tramp. After welcome son Francis Jonathan Beesley in 2009, she mourned the sudden death of husband Terence Beesley in November 2017 at age 60.
After four seasons as the fierce Claire Meade, the iconic Judith Light earned her first Tony Award nomination in 2011 for her performance in the original Broadway play Lombardi. In 2012 and 2013, she earned two consecutive Tony Awards for Best Featured Actress in a Play. On the TV side, she played the villainous Judith Brown Ryland in Dallas from 2013-14 and starred in Transparent from 2014 through its finale in 2019. She's also made appearances in The Good Fight, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and The Politician, the latter of which she will star in when its second season debuts later in 2020 on Netflix.
Since playing Bradford Meade in the show's first two seasons, Alan has appeared in the films Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Priest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Entourage. On TV, he's appeared on shows as varied as Once Upon a Time, The Mindy Project and Homeland. He currently stars as Anders on The CW's Dynasty reboot.
After stealing Betty and viewers' hearts as Henry, Christopher went on to star on Covert Affairs and, later, Insatiable, with guest appearances on shows including Once Upon a Time, 2 Broke Girls and The Magicians in between. He's also provided the voice of Barry Allen (aka The Flash) in six direct-to-DVD animated DC Comics movies. In 2017, he made his directorial debut with the film We Love You, Sally Carmichael!
After starring as Betty's boyfriend Walter during the show's first season, Kevin landed the role of Stuart Bloom, the comic book store owner on The Big Bang Theory. After recurring from seasons two through five (and again in seven), he was made a series regular for seasons six and eight through 12. He and wife Alessandra Young divorced in 2017 after 11 years of marriage.
After joining the show in its later seasons as Betty's love interest Matt Hartley, Daniel has appeared in the shows Girls, The Blacklist, Chicago Fire and Titans, as well as the films Hello I Must Be Going and The Outcasts.
Ugly Betty is available to stream in its entirety on Hulu.
