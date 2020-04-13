Justin and Hailey Bieber Get Cozy in Easter Photos: See Their Cutest Pics Ever

by Jess Cohen | Mon., 13 Apr. 2020 9:00 AM

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber shared a series of cute photos together over the holiday weekend.

The "Yummy" singer and the model took to social media on Easter Sunday to post sweet snaps from their holiday celebration together. In the pictures posted to Instagram, Justin and Hailey can be seen posing for a number of pics together, from smiling shots to laughing photos and even a kiss on the cheek.

"My best friend," Justin captioned the series of pictures.

The 26-year-old also shared a solo shot with his 23-year-old wife, writing, "Love u babe."

These adorable photos prove that the couple is going strong, sixth months after their lavish South Carolina wedding. As fans will know, Justin and Hailey tied the knot for a second time in September, exchanging vows in front of friends and family. The couple previously wed a year earlier in a New York City courthouse ceremony.

Throughout their relationship, Justin and Hailey have posted a number of sweet snaps together on social media.

Let's take a look back at their relationship in pictures!

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

"My Little Bean"

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin look so darn cute cuddled up together!

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

GAMR/LALO / BACKGRID

Spa Date

Hailey (wearing OAK + FORT) holds hands with her main man after a relaxing spa date in Southern California.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Mark R. Milan/GC Images

Packing on the PDA

The love birds didn't shy away from locking lips out in public. So bold!

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Rodin Banica/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Adorable Outing

Baldwin couldn't stop smiling at the Canadian crooner as they stepped out together this fall.

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Fun and Floral

The perfect pair wasn't afraid to make some bold fashion statements while out and about. Bieber donned a bright blue floral shirt, while Baldwin rocked a bold denim-on-denim ensemble.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Cute Cuddles

The two looked so happy when the singer wrapped himself around the model while out on the lake.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Out and About

The two couldn't stop smiling at each other while walking around hand-in-hand in New York City.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

PapCulture / SplashNews.com

Colorful and Casual

The celebs totally stood out when they stepped out together in these brightly colored outfits.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Hot and Steamy

Bieber and Baldwin couldn't keep their hands off each other while making out in the water.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Splash News

Loving Looks

You can just feel the love with these looks the stars are giving each other. It's so sweet!

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Engagement Announcement

In July 2018, Bieber confirmed his engagement to Baldwin in a lengthy Instagram post. "Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly," he captioned this photo. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first," he continued. "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

The Next Step

He also shared this shot as part of the engagement announcement, writing, "It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!" He added, "My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!" Aww!

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

Kisses for Days

The Biebers sharing a sweet smooch. "Hunny buns punkin," Justin captioned the photo. 

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

Covered in Cake

The two enjoyed a very sweet smooch to celebrate their love. 

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

Birthday Boy

Hailey posted this sweet pic in honor of her hubby's 25 birthday. 

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

His Lips Are Sealed

"My lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them," Justin shared. We're pretty jealous too! 

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

Photo-booth or Bust

Could these two be any cuter?! "My only bubba," Hailey shared about the sweet pic. 

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

Snow Bunnies

It may be cold outside, but they know how to keep each other warm. 

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

Blurry Nights with Bae

This photo might be blurry, but one thing is clear—they're so in love! 

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

Studio Vibes

Hailey supporting her man in the studio while he does what he loves. 

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

Turn that Frown Around

Justin's pouty pucker is courtesy of his vacation ending. Very relateable! 

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

Ride or Die

Once again, these two are absolutely slaying the relationship goals! "Go best friend that's my best friend," Justin captioned the pic. 

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

Love and Faith

The couple who prays together, stays together. "I know for me this conference came at the exact time I needed it, I believe God is THAT amazing and faithful that he brings us the right words during the season that we need it the most," Hailey captioned the shot with her hubby.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

Sunset Lovers

Amazing views for the gram. The sunset is also pretty nice! 

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

The Biebers

One of their first official shots as husband and wife! 

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Nichole-Perez/X17online.com

Cute Carry

While on set for a music video shoot, the pop star picked up his lady love and carried her around.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Frank Castle / BACKGRID

Goofin' Around With the Paparazzi

The two decided to get silly with the paparazzi, making funny faces while being photographed this summer.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Splash News / BACKGRID

Toweling Off

In one of the couple's cutest candid moments, Baldwin dried off her main man with a towel after he took a quick dip in the pool.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Posted Up

Even in this photo taken years ago, this pair was picture-perfect.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

No More Hiding

In January 2016, the two decided they weren't going to hide their romance any longer, and this photo of them kissing quickly circulated throughout the internet.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Sharing Is Caring

Baldwin decided to lend a helping hand in January 2015 when she gave Bieber her hair-tie right off her wrist!

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Glasses and Grins

They might not have been together when this photo was taken in June 2015, but they sure did look good together!

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Silly Selfie

In this photo from May 2015, the "Baby" singer rocked a fake mustache while the model sweetly posed behind him.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Famous Friends

In December 2014, Kendall Jenner joined Bieber and Baldwin for a Nerf gun night!

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Denying the Romance Rumors

Earlier in December, the A-lister took to Instagram to shut down any dating speculation between Baldwin and himself. "People are crazy. I'm super single and this is my good friend u would know otherwise," he wrote. Hmmmmm. Foreshadowing much?

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Clippers Club

Back in 2014, Bieber and Baldwin were cool and coordinated, rocking LA Clippers gear as they hung out together as friends.

Take a look at the couple's cutest pics above!

