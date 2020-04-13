Scuse me, Diddy?

Fans questioned Sean "Diddy" Combs over the weekend after he intervened in Lizzo's performance during his Instagram Live dance-a-thon fundraiser. On Sunday, the rapper held the dance-a-thon on his Instagram account to fundraise money toward coronavirus relief efforts and in support of healthcare organizations and workers in medically underserved communities. The dance-a-thon featured many familiar faces, including Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Drake and Lizzo.

However, during Lizzo's portion of participation, Diddy raised some eyebrows when he interrupted her dancing as she twerked to "1 2 3" by Moneybagg Yo.

"Stop the music," Diddy requested as he intervened. "It's Easter Sunday—let's play something a little bit family friendly." After apologizing and then laughing it off, Lizzo requested something she could bop to, like her very own hit, "Juice."