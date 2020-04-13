Baby Love Lisa finally made her trek to meet Usman's mom on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days…and it didn't go very well.

Ahead of their visit to Usman's family, Lisa bought a goat for Usman's mother, it's a sign of respect, and naturally Lisa was not keen on being at a goat farm.

Lisa was the first person Usman has brought home to meet his family. And once there, his family was shocked at Lisa's age. Some things were lost in translation, like the fact that Lisa is a hospice nurse and not a doctor saving lives like Usman told his family. When their conversation finally turned to marriage, Usman's mother and eldest sister said no to the proposed marriage. In fact, Usman's mom up and walked away from the conversation. Usman's mom said the age difference scared her.