Who's got better dance moves: Jennifer Lopez or Sean "Diddy" Combs?

On Sunday, Diddy asked his fellow celeb friends to get up and dance for a cause. Posting on Instagram, alongside a Brady Bunch style video featuring his six kids, Diddy wrote, "Here's a story... of a man named Diddy. HAPPY EASTER EVERYONE!!!!!!!! See you at 3PM EST today for the biggest dance-a-thon in the world!!! Raising money and showing [appreciation] to our healthcare workers!!!!! TEAMLOVE.COM to donate."

According to the website, Team Love partnered with Direct Relief—a nonprofit humanitarian aid organization—to support the organizations emergency response to COVID-19. As of April 12, Team Love had raised over $3,000,000 in donations in support of frontline workers.

Among the many guests that joined his live stream on Easter Sunday were Kelly Rowland, DJ Khaled, Lizzoand of course, Jenny from the Block.

While the two exes were dancing it out to Elvis Crespo's "Suavemente," J.Lo told Diddy, "I probably taught you that."