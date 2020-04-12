Hilary Duff Says Goodbye to Her Blonde Hair and Reveals an Epic New Look

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., 12 Apr. 2020 3:23 PM

Hilary Duff, Hair, Instagram

Instagram

Hilary Duff's blonde hair is "so yesterday."

The 32-year-old star is celebrating Easter 2020 with a new hairstyle and hair color.

On Sunday afternoon, the Lizzie McGuire alum said goodbye to her long blonde tresses and debuted a vibrant turquoise 'do. Yes, she's rocking a blue and green 'do!

The "Why Not" songstress' major hair change didn't stop at her bright and bold color either. Hilary also appeared to cut her hair into a lob.

"yea," she cheekily captioned her Instagram post, alongside a selfie of her new 'do.

In the photograph, the actress can be seen biting her lip as her short tresses graze her shoulders and collarbone. It's unclear if her long bob and electrifying hair color is simply a wig, but either way, her 14. 9 million Insta followers are loving it.

"This is what dreams are made off," one fan quipped. "YASHHH BISHHHHH," another fan wrote.



Hilary's turquoise hair color has brought some nostalgia to her fans. In her 2015 music video for "Sparks," she rocked icy blue hair.

"Yesssss sparks look is Backkk," one fan replied. "Giving me sparks music video vibes," another chimed in.

Another added, "JUSTICE FOR SPARKS, IT LIVES ON SISTER."

These days, the 32-year-old star has been playing around with her beauty. Recently, she let her son Luca do her makeup... and yes, it was all kinds of cute!

"I'm getting my makeup done by an 8-year-old," Hilary shared with her followers on Thursday. The result? Well, it was a lewk she never rocked before!

"It's subtle; it's unique. I've never done a makeup like this before, but I like it—especially the left upper part," she quipped.

Hilary shares Luca with her ex, Mike Comrie.

Additionally, she and her husband, Matthew Koma, are parents to their daughter, Banks.

