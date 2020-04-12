6 Reasons to Get Excited for Coachella's Fall Festival

by Elyse Dupre | Sun., 12 Apr. 2020 9:00 AM
This weekend would have marked the first weekend of Coachella 2020. However, the famous music festival in Indio, Calif. was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
The event is now scheduled for Fall 2020. The first weekend of festivities will take place Oct. 9, 10 and 11 while the second will be held Oct. 16, 17 and 18. Festival passes for both weekends are already sold out; however, fans can still join waiting lists for a chance at tickets becoming available.
Instead of returning to the desert this weekend, many music lovers are observing "Couchella." Whether they're reminiscing about their favorite festival moments, streaming the new documentary Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert or re-watching videos of epic concert performances, there are several ways people can take part in an at-home celebration while social distancing. Some have even decorated their pads to get into the spirit and set the vibe.
Of course, many fans are looking forward to the October event, too. While many of the details have yet to be revealed, here are six reasons why people can be excited about Coachella hosting its festival in the fall.
While flower crowns, denim cutoffs and boho dresses are often part of summer guests' uniforms, attendees may go for looks that are more in line with fall fashion trends. A luxe jacket or some cool boots, perhaps? The festival grounds serve as a true runway.
Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine were originally scheduled to serve as this year's headliners. Calvin Harris, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Lana Del Rey and several other artists had also been scheduled to perform during the April weekends. While it's unclear how/if the postponement will impact the lineup, one thing is for sure: Fans can't wait to hear who will be taking the stage.
Even though the weather isn't perfectly predictable, the Los Angeles Times recently published a report stating that "average daytime high temperatures are slightly higher in Indio in October than in April."
"The average high temperature for Indio in October is 92 degrees, five degrees warmer than the average high of 87 in April," Paul Duginski's article for the newspaper stated at one point. "Nights are a little warmer too, with an average low of 63 in October, compared with an average low of 60 in April. The likelihood of rain is either zero or nearly so."
Coachella dropped Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert on Friday, April 10. According to its website, the documentary presents the "performances and behind-the-scenes stories that shaped the music festival."
"The film gives a rare look at Coachella's colorful beginning, presents exclusive, never-before-seen footage, interviews, and features key performances from some of the biggest names in music," the website reads.
The viewing cost is a lot less than a festival ticket, too. Fans can stream it for free via YouTube.
Fans can also use this time to relive some of their favorite performances. Need a little help on where to start? Check out this list here. Also, music lovers can check out some new concerts all from the comfort of their couches. Many celebrities—including Chris Martin, John Legend and Mandy Moore—have hosted at-home concerts while social distancing. To see a list of other celebrities who have done the same, click here.
Just because the festival is postponed, that doesn't mean fans can't enjoy a little music. They can still rock out to their favorite artists at home by checking out Coachella's curated YouTube Music playlists. Spotify also has a number of Coachella playlists.
