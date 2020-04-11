Ryan Reynolds is doing what he does best: trolling.
The Deadpool star took to Instagram to poke fun at his famous friend, Hugh Jackman.
Early on Saturday, the Australian actor shared a heartfelt message to his longtime love, Deborra-lee Furness.
"These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better," the 51-year-old star wrote, alongside a throwback photo of him and his wife. "I love you Debs with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary."
While many in the comment section cheered the happy pair on for celebrating more than two decades of love, Ryan responded with something more cheeky.
"Hang in there, Deb," The Proposal alum quipped.
As fans of the two hunky actors will know, they've had a fictional feud going on for quite some time.
Back in December, Ryan reignited his fake drama with Hugh during an interview for his Netflix movie 6 Underground.
When asked about their longtime feud, Ryan quipped, "Well, he's just an evil person. I mean, you guys have all been duped!"
"You think that he's this benevolent ambassador of your country. People don't realize he's from Winnipeg, Canada," the Canadian star said, trolling the Logan actor. "So sorry. Truth hurts sometimes when you see it! It makes your eyes water. Hugh Jackman is a fraud."
Of course, no one is off-limits for Ryan. He's frequently trolled his wife, Blake Lively.
However, on Friday she got him good.
After the Deadpool star gave his fitness trainer Don Saladino an Instagram Stories shout-out, the actress poked fun at her husband.
"@vancityreynolds I keep swiping right. This isn't working," she quipped. "Oh…swipe UP."
And that's how it's done!