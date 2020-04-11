Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant is trying to make Easter Weekend as joyous as possible for her kids as they celebrated their first major holiday without him and the couple's daughter Gianna for the first time.

The 37-year-old posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a video of the couple's youngest daughters, Bianka Bryant, 3, and 9-month-old Capri Bryant, marveling at a holiday present gifted by Jeff Leatham: A giant Easter egg filled with goodies. Capri squealed with delight as Vanessa helped Bianka use a mallet to punch a hole in the gift.

"Oh look, there's treats inside," Vanessa says.

"Treats?" the toddler asks.

"Let's see what's in there," Vanessa says, before pulling out some shredded paper, as Capri sits near them and smiles with glee.

Vanessa then uses the mallet to widen the hole and pulls out a chocolate truffle ball for Bianka.

"Look, there's chocolate," Vanessa says, using the Spanish pronunciation.