Queen Elizabeth II is spreading more hope and optimism amid the coronavirus pandemic in a special Easter message released on Saturday, a day before the holiday.

Audio of the 93-year-old monarch speaking to the public was released on the royal family's social media channels. This marks the first time she has released an Easter message and comes as she and millions of people around the world practice social distancing at home.

"Many religions have festivals which celebrate light overcoming darkness," she said. "Such occasions are often accompanied by the lighting of candles. They seem to speak to every culture, and appeal to people of all faiths, and of none. They are lit on birthday cakes and to mark family anniversaries, when we gather happily around a source of light. It unites us."

"As darkness falls on the Saturday before Easter Day, many Christians would normally light candles together," she continued. "In church, one light would pass to another, spreading slowly and then more rapidly as more candles are lit. It's a way of showing how the good news of Christ's resurrection has been passed on from the first Easter by every generation until now."