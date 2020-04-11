We're months away from Halloween and Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have already won it.

The 29-year-old Modern Family alum posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a photo of herself dressed as eccentric zoo owner Joe Exotic from the hit Netflix docu-series Tiger King, complete with a blond mullet wig, black cap, a fake handlebar mustache and a leopard-print top, while holding a plush Simba doll. She poses beside her fiancé, who appears to be dressed as Joe's nemesis and animal activist Carole Baskin. The Bachelorette alum wears a long, wavy blond wig, a pink floral cat ear headband and a leopard-print top and is holding a box of sardines.

In the Tiger King docu-series, Carole talks about how to get a tiger to eat a human, saying, "Just cover them in sardine oil or something they want to eat, should do the trick."

Joe, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against Carole and other charges. He has accused her of killing her husband, Jack Donald "Don" Lewis, who's been missing since 1997, and feeding his body to the tigers at her animal rescue center, Big Cat Rescue. Carole has denied any involvement in his disappearance.

"That bi*ch Carole Baskin killed her husband,'" Sarah wrote on Instagram.