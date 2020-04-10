Shay Mitchell is making lemonade (or perhaps cake?) out of lemons on her 33rd birthday.

Much like her fellow Aries and Tauruses around the world, the Pretty Little Liars actress had to get creative and plan around the coronavirus outbreak. So she did what any celeb currently self-quarantining would do—make a TikTok!

Dressed in sweatpants, slippers and a homemade birthday hat, Shay stood outside her home and waited for cars to drive by. "It's my 33rd birthday!" her sign read. "You honk I drink!"

The birthday girl captioned her Instagram post, "Even throughout a global pandemic, quarantine, and rain... this is the most grateful I've ever felt on a birthday. Stay safe, and stay home. Swipe for the tikitty tok, ticker tok, whatever they call it. #youth."