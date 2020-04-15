Cat Deeley is ready to spread some joy!

The So You Think You Can Dance host can now add children's book author to her list of impressive roles thanks to The Joy in You, which encourages children to believe in themselves and embrace self-expression through art.

"The Joy In You is a celebration of life, needed more now than ever," Cat shared with E! News exclusively when announcing the new project. "It's about finding what makes you happy and embracing who you are, trying new things and knowing that the people you love will always pick you up when you fall."

With 15 years of experience encouraging dancers on FOX's So You Think You Could Dance and being mom to Milo and James, writing a children's book is a natural move for Cat.

"The Joy in You is ultimately a love letter to my boys," the host revealed. "But finding the magic and happiness in life is a universal idea that anyone who has ever loved anybody can embrace and share together."