It's been over 19-years since the first ever Harry Potter movie was released. In those nearly two decades, the cast of the beloved franchise have gone through breakups, tragedies, marriages and now, Rupert Grint is one the first of the stars to be preparing for parenthood.

On Friday, a rep for the Brit shared in a statement, "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time."

Though some of the graduates of Hogwarts have gotten married or adopted pets, none of them are parents yet.

Of course, this means there's even more love to go around for the future member of the Harry Potter family.

Although, fans shouldn't expect Rupert to name his future baby after his character. He previously shared, "If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It's quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."