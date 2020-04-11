From Flower Crowns to Fanny Packs, Look Back on the Best Coachella Accessories of All Time

Coachella Style, Collage

E! Illustrations / Getty Images

When it comes to unforgettable accessories, you'll certainly find them at Coachella. 

For more than 20 years, the annual festival has brought stars and fans together in Indio in the name of music—with a side of standout fashion. As has become customary since its inception, the festival features a weekend (as of late, two) filled with performances and famous headliners while attendees bask in California sun, enjoying the special tradition in their equally unique outfits. 

While Coachella style is one all its own, it wouldn't be complete without the array of colorful and eye-catching accessories layered on by the fashionistas confidently rocking them. And, really, the bolder—the better. 

From the practically mandatory flower crowns to  sequin capes, tiny sunglasses to fringe, fringe and more fringe, it's arguably the inventive accessories that take outfits for Coachella to a whole other sartorial level. 

While this year's Coachella has been postponed to October given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, attendees will have to wait a few more months to don the unforgettable looks they have planned for the big event. 

While we count down the days until it's time for the festival again and all those one-of-a-kind outfits to debut, here's a look back on some of the best all-time Coachella accessories so far, including of course, this sequin cape:

Coachella Style

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

Sequins Galore

As is always the case in fashion, sequins never go out of style—including at Coachella. And, with so many ways to wear them, they easily glitz up any outfit, especially in the form of this cape. 

Coachella Style

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella

Standout Hats

With the California sun beating down, Coachella attendees merge style and shade with the help of fun, fashion-forward hats. 

Coachella, Street style

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Metallic Wings

Spread your wings and fly! Many festival-goers add pizzazz to their audacious outfits by adding colorful metallic wings. Plus, who doesn't want to dance with a set of butterfly-like wings?

Coachella, Street style

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella

Face & Body Jewelry

If diamonds are a girl's best friend, then face and body jewelry are the perfect companions to have at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. If anything, this is the place to let your personality shine (literally and figuratively) with blinding face and body jewelry.

Coachella, Street style

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Chainmail Tops

Let your chainmail tops be your armor at the music and arts festival in Indio, Calif. Wear them alone or with a bandeau underneath, either way, you'll most certainly bring the glitz and the glam to the outdoor event.

Coachella, Street style

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella

Hair Glitter

When people think of Coachella beauty, hair glitter is at the top of the list. Many festival-goers throw glitter onto their braids, ponytails, top-knots and more—there's really no wrong way to go about this trend.

Coachella, Street style, Iconic Coachella Looks

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Mesh Dresses

Mesh dresses are heaven-sent, and they've become a Coachella wardrobe staple. Not only is the material breathable during the rising temperatures in Indio, Calif. but it adds a little fun to any ensemble.

Coachella, Aimee Song

Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Clear Visors

Clear visors are making a major comeback in a cool, chic way. With the resurgence of transparent shoes, clear visors are the new "it" item to wear. If you want something to match your bold ensemble, luckily, many come in bright shades.

Coachella, Street style

Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for PUMA

Tiny Sunglasses

This '90s trend was all over Coachella last year when Rihanna, Bella Hadid and more celebs rocked the Matrix-inspired sunnies. It's safe to say it will reappear at this year's festival, considering the trend is still going strong.

Coachella, Street style

sn0ok via Instagram

Face Stamps

Let your creative side run free, now that face stamps are a thing at the 3-day event. From star shapes to horoscope signs, you can put your mood on full display.

Coachella, Street style

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella

Fanny Packs

Another old-school fashion trend that rose from the dead? Fanny packs. Aside from being practical during the music fest., they come in chic designs that are, dare we say, more fashion-forward than anything to ever hit Coachella.

Coachella 2018, street style

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella

Colorful Extensions

Nothing says I've arrived at Coachella like bright, flashy extensions. While this is not new by any means, it does add a splash of color to any wardrobe and many seem to love this trend at the music festival.

Coachella, Olivia Culpo

Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Republic Records

Western Fashion

Go ahead and shout yeehaw at the top of your lungs when you show up with your western wear. This style has become part of festival season with many rocking country chic outfits, from bedazzled boots to decked out vests.

Coachella, Street style, rihanna

badgalriri Verified

Face Masks

Not to be confused with sheet masks, face masks are popular more than ever at Coachella. Especially after the "Love on the Brain" songstress dazzled in a rhinestone-encrusted piece.

Vanessa Hudgens, Coachella

Roger / AKM-GSI

Crochet Style

Crochet, but make it fashion! This look might remind you of a craft room from the '70s, but it's a style staple at Coachella. With snazzy prints and breathable material, what's not to love?

Coachella, Street style

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

Bandana Accessories

Bandanas are not only cute outfit accessories, but they come in handy after a long (re: sweaty) day in the desert. Many wear them as necklaces, bracelets and hair pieces during the festival, and it doesn't seem like this trend is going anywhere. It's too practical!

Cardi B, Coachella Weekend 2

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Bondage Designs

Bondage outfits have been around for many years, and it's no surprise that the style has taken a life of its own at Coachella's music and arts festival.

Kylie Jenner, Coachella

Splash News

Bright Wigs

Colorful wigs are nothing new, however, Coachella brings out the wildest and fiercest kinds of styles. Most notably, Kylie Jenner is a fan of wearing her rainbow-colored wigs during the 3-day event. From highlighter-pink to neon green, she's not afraid to play dress up during this season.

Alessandra Ambrosio, Coachella, 2018

Timur Emek/GC Images

Fringe Fashion

Fringe has always been a music event staple, and in recent years, the frilly, flowy material has taken a new life at Coachella. From jackets to purses to boots, fringe is everywhere.

Coachella, Street style

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Flower Crowns

It would be a crime to not include flower crowns on this list. The ethereal headpiece is almost synonymous with festival season, and it's become so popular that it's hard to envision a Coachella outfit without a flower crown.

Coachella 2018, Street style

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella

Face & Body Glitter

Similar to the face and body jewelry trend, adding glitter all over is the thing to do at the fest. From rainbow-colored flecks to a classic silver hue, adding glitter to your body and/or face will bring a pop of color to your wardrobe.

Coachella, Kimbra

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

Futuristic Fashion

Many are known to rock eccentric outfits during Coachella, and among them, is the futuristic fashion trend. While this lewk has been around for quite some time (have you seen Blade Runner?), everyone goes all out during this season.

Coachella, Street style

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella

Space Buns

Not only is the space bun hairstyle fun, festive and totally cute, but it's practical. Hello, no hair in our face! Many spice it up with bold accessories (like barrettes, butterfly clips or bright bobby pins) to make it more unique.

Coachella Music Festival, Kendall Jenner, Fergie, Hailey Baldwin

AKM-GSI

Boho Style

Even though bohemian fashion has been around for decades, many put this style trend on full display during the music festival. From flowy skirts and peasant tops to frilly dresses and twist-front headbands, this look will always on be on-trend.

Coachella 2014

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

Flash Tattoos

Nothing screams Coachella more than flash tattoos. These charming temporary tatts will add oomph to any of festival ensemble.

