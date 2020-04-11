E! Illustrations / Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Sat., 11 Apr. 2020 10:00 AM
When it comes to unforgettable accessories, you'll certainly find them at Coachella.
For more than 20 years, the annual festival has brought stars and fans together in Indio in the name of music—with a side of standout fashion. As has become customary since its inception, the festival features a weekend (as of late, two) filled with performances and famous headliners while attendees bask in California sun, enjoying the special tradition in their equally unique outfits.
While Coachella style is one all its own, it wouldn't be complete without the array of colorful and eye-catching accessories layered on by the fashionistas confidently rocking them. And, really, the bolder—the better.
From the practically mandatory flower crowns to sequin capes, tiny sunglasses to fringe, fringe and more fringe, it's arguably the inventive accessories that take outfits for Coachella to a whole other sartorial level.
While this year's Coachella has been postponed to October given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, attendees will have to wait a few more months to don the unforgettable looks they have planned for the big event.
While we count down the days until it's time for the festival again and all those one-of-a-kind outfits to debut, here's a look back on some of the best all-time Coachella accessories so far, including of course, this sequin cape:
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella
As is always the case in fashion, sequins never go out of style—including at Coachella. And, with so many ways to wear them, they easily glitz up any outfit, especially in the form of this cape.
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella
With the California sun beating down, Coachella attendees merge style and shade with the help of fun, fashion-forward hats.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella
Spread your wings and fly! Many festival-goers add pizzazz to their audacious outfits by adding colorful metallic wings. Plus, who doesn't want to dance with a set of butterfly-like wings?
Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella
If diamonds are a girl's best friend, then face and body jewelry are the perfect companions to have at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. If anything, this is the place to let your personality shine (literally and figuratively) with blinding face and body jewelry.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella
Let your chainmail tops be your armor at the music and arts festival in Indio, Calif. Wear them alone or with a bandeau underneath, either way, you'll most certainly bring the glitz and the glam to the outdoor event.
Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella
When people think of Coachella beauty, hair glitter is at the top of the list. Many festival-goers throw glitter onto their braids, ponytails, top-knots and more—there's really no wrong way to go about this trend.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
Mesh dresses are heaven-sent, and they've become a Coachella wardrobe staple. Not only is the material breathable during the rising temperatures in Indio, Calif. but it adds a little fun to any ensemble.
Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images
Clear visors are making a major comeback in a cool, chic way. With the resurgence of transparent shoes, clear visors are the new "it" item to wear. If you want something to match your bold ensemble, luckily, many come in bright shades.
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for PUMA
This '90s trend was all over Coachella last year when Rihanna, Bella Hadid and more celebs rocked the Matrix-inspired sunnies. It's safe to say it will reappear at this year's festival, considering the trend is still going strong.
sn0ok via Instagram
Let your creative side run free, now that face stamps are a thing at the 3-day event. From star shapes to horoscope signs, you can put your mood on full display.
Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella
Another old-school fashion trend that rose from the dead? Fanny packs. Aside from being practical during the music fest., they come in chic designs that are, dare we say, more fashion-forward than anything to ever hit Coachella.
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella
Nothing says I've arrived at Coachella like bright, flashy extensions. While this is not new by any means, it does add a splash of color to any wardrobe and many seem to love this trend at the music festival.
Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Republic Records
Go ahead and shout yeehaw at the top of your lungs when you show up with your western wear. This style has become part of festival season with many rocking country chic outfits, from bedazzled boots to decked out vests.
badgalriri Verified
Not to be confused with sheet masks, face masks are popular more than ever at Coachella. Especially after the "Love on the Brain" songstress dazzled in a rhinestone-encrusted piece.
Roger / AKM-GSI
Crochet, but make it fashion! This look might remind you of a craft room from the '70s, but it's a style staple at Coachella. With snazzy prints and breathable material, what's not to love?
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella
Bandanas are not only cute outfit accessories, but they come in handy after a long (re: sweaty) day in the desert. Many wear them as necklaces, bracelets and hair pieces during the festival, and it doesn't seem like this trend is going anywhere. It's too practical!
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella
Bondage outfits have been around for many years, and it's no surprise that the style has taken a life of its own at Coachella's music and arts festival.
Splash News
Colorful wigs are nothing new, however, Coachella brings out the wildest and fiercest kinds of styles. Most notably, Kylie Jenner is a fan of wearing her rainbow-colored wigs during the 3-day event. From highlighter-pink to neon green, she's not afraid to play dress up during this season.
Timur Emek/GC Images
Fringe has always been a music event staple, and in recent years, the frilly, flowy material has taken a new life at Coachella. From jackets to purses to boots, fringe is everywhere.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella
It would be a crime to not include flower crowns on this list. The ethereal headpiece is almost synonymous with festival season, and it's become so popular that it's hard to envision a Coachella outfit without a flower crown.
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella
Similar to the face and body jewelry trend, adding glitter all over is the thing to do at the fest. From rainbow-colored flecks to a classic silver hue, adding glitter to your body and/or face will bring a pop of color to your wardrobe.
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage
Many are known to rock eccentric outfits during Coachella, and among them, is the futuristic fashion trend. While this lewk has been around for quite some time (have you seen Blade Runner?), everyone goes all out during this season.
Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella
Not only is the space bun hairstyle fun, festive and totally cute, but it's practical. Hello, no hair in our face! Many spice it up with bold accessories (like barrettes, butterfly clips or bright bobby pins) to make it more unique.
AKM-GSI
Even though bohemian fashion has been around for decades, many put this style trend on full display during the music festival. From flowy skirts and peasant tops to frilly dresses and twist-front headbands, this look will always on be on-trend.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella
Nothing screams Coachella more than flash tattoos. These charming temporary tatts will add oomph to any of festival ensemble.
