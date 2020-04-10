90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Ed has been having quite the culture shock while visiting his girlfriend, Rosemarie, for the first time in her native Philippines. After getting her a set of pajamas and asking her to shave her legs, Ed traveled to Rose's hometown and met her family. There, he was shocked to see the living conditions, and in the above exclusive sneak peek he's in for another shock.

"He says he wants to shower," Rose tells her dad.

"OK me too. I am going to take a shower as well," Rose's dad says.

So, Ed and Rose's dad shower together.

"Together? Now? OK, sure," Ed says.