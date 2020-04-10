Who Is the Real Dolly Parton? Biography: Dolly Aims to Find Out

You know the hair. You know the nails. You know the outfits. But do you know the real Dolly Parton?

"If I was trying to describe myself to someone that had never seen me before, I'd say, ‘Calm down. Don't be scared. It's just me. I know I look totally bizarre and artificial, but I'm totally real inside,'" Parton says in the below exclusive sneak peek of A&E's Biography: Dolly.

The new special features the legendary singer-songwriter and those who know her best revealing the real Dolly Parton. Lily Tomlin, Chris Stapleton, Jane Fonda, Kylie Minogue and more friends and musicians all sat to talk all things Dolly.

"Dolly is somewhat a cartoon character," Tomlin says. "She gives away very little. She is who she is—even though she isn't.