by Carolin Lehmann | Thu., 9 Apr. 2020 4:40 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you've been hangin' at home and brainstorming ways to upgrade your space, you won't want to miss Kelly Clarkson's affordable new furniture line at Wayfair. It not only includes 550 beautiful pieces of French country-style furniture and décor, but 25% of profits from its sales will also go to support COVID-19 relief efforts now through April 17. So make sure to place your order before then for a feel-good purchase!
"When I think of French-country style, I imagine fresh-cut flowers on a farmhouse table," Clarkson says. "Pastel hues and antique brass. A cozy blanket on a tufted sofa. A welcoming space where you can kick back, relax and be yourself."
If you love the new furniture and décor below, know that an additional 1,500 Kelly Clarkson Home pieces will be released later in the year to build on what you've already purchased now. But until then, shop some of our favorite picks here.
The distressed finish and pine wood construction of this special nightstand offers your space a relaxing country feel. We love its dark bronze oversize hardware.
You'll feel royal perched atop this Louis XV-style armchair which is available in three colors. Check out its padded arm rests and nail head trim.
This blue-green sideboard adds a pop of color to your space and is perfect for holding servewear, linens or whatever else you desire. All items will peek out from behind the glass-fronted cabinet doors.
This console table is great for filling any empty corners and has a lived-in, antiqued finish. Top it with decorative accents and use its drawers for storage.
How pretty are the curved supports on this pine wood coffee table? Its rustic finish gives your living room a touch of vintage.
Keep drinks, books or food close on this petite end table. You can also use it as a nightstand.
This velvet sofa has a secret: It converts into a bed. It also comes in four other colors you should check out.
This chandelier looks like a vintage store find, but you won't have to go digging for it. It doubles as a piece of art with its C-shaped accents.
This rustic coffee table has plenty of storage. We love its weathered white base, slatted brown top and unique turned legs.
This round rug has a distressed, oriental-inspired motif that will look pretty in your space. Its print is available on a variety of other rug shapes and sizes too.
This detailed credenza can work either as a TV stand or sideboard. It offers a Provencal feel with its distressed paint.
Desks don't need to be boring. This one's side panels have a scrolling lattice motif. Plus, its drawers have self close glides, because it's the little things that matter.
There's nothing worse than an uncomfortable bar stool. These not only look great, but are also nice and cushioned.
This wood headboard will become the focal point of your bedroom with its carved floral detailing. Plus, it'll bring some French country charm.
This pencil print set is your perfect solution for filling up an empty wall. We love the simple black frames paired with the delicate drawings.
Want to feel more cozy at home? Shop these beautiful bathrobes and these slippers you can wear outside.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?