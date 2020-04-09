Escape to the French Countryside With Kelly Clarkson's New Wayfair Furniture Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've been hangin' at home and brainstorming ways to upgrade your space, you won't want to miss Kelly Clarkson's affordable new furniture line at Wayfair. It not only includes 550 beautiful pieces of French country-style furniture and décor, but 25% of profits from its sales will also go to support COVID-19 relief efforts now through April 17. So make sure to place your order before then for a feel-good purchase! 

"When I think of French-country style, I imagine fresh-cut flowers on a farmhouse table," Clarkson says. "Pastel hues and antique brass. A cozy blanket on a tufted sofa. A welcoming space where you can kick back, relax and be yourself."

If you love the new furniture and décor below, know that an additional 1,500 Kelly Clarkson Home pieces will be released later in the year to build on what you've already purchased now. But until then, shop some of our favorite picks here.

Lyra Three Drawer Nightstand

The distressed finish and pine wood construction of this special nightstand offers your space a relaxing country feel. We love its dark bronze oversize hardware.

E-Comm: Kelly Clarkson, Wayfair
$364 Wayfair
Bransford Armchair

You'll feel royal perched atop this Louis XV-style armchair which is available in three colors. Check out its padded arm rests and nail head trim.

E-Comm: Kelly Clarkson, Wayfair
$480 Wayfair
Eau Claire 70 Wide Acacia Wood Sideboard

This blue-green sideboard adds a pop of color to your space and is perfect for holding servewear, linens or whatever else you desire. All items will peek out from behind the glass-fronted cabinet doors.

E-Comm: Kelly Clarkson, Wayfair
$680 Wayfair
Belichick Console Table

This console table is great for filling any empty corners and has a lived-in, antiqued finish. Top it with decorative accents and use its drawers for storage.

E-Comm: Kelly Clarkson, Wayfair
$330 Wayfair
Adagio Trestle Coffee Table

How pretty are the curved supports on this pine wood coffee table? Its rustic finish gives your living room a touch of vintage.

E-Comm: Kelly Clarkson, Wayfair
$305 Wayfair
Corsair Solid Wood Three Legs End Table

Keep drinks, books or food close on this petite end table. You can also use it as a nightstand. 

E-Comm: Kelly Clarkson, Wayfair
$150 Wayfair
Dallas Velvet Rolled Arm Sofa

This velvet sofa has a secret: It converts into a bed. It also comes in four other colors you should check out.

E-Comm: Kelly Clarkson, Wayfair
$550 Wayfair
Jarman Six-Light Candle Style Geometric Chandelier

This chandelier looks like a vintage store find, but you won't have to go digging for it. It doubles as a piece of art with its C-shaped accents.

E-Comm: Kelly Clarkson, Wayfair
$248 Wayfair
Belle Meade Solid Wood Coffee Table with Storage

This rustic coffee table has plenty of storage. We love its weathered white base, slatted brown top and unique turned legs.

E-Comm: Kelly Clarkson, Wayfair
$340 Wayfair
Acoustic Floral Gray Area Rug

This round rug has a distressed, oriental-inspired motif that will look pretty in your space. Its print is available on a variety of other rug shapes and sizes too.

E-Comm: Kelly Clarkson, Wayfair
$37 Wayfair
Jackson TV Stand

This detailed credenza can work either as a TV stand or sideboard. It offers a Provencal feel with its distressed paint.

E-Comm: Kelly Clarkson, Wayfair
$560 Wayfair
Lucille Desk

Desks don't need to be boring. This one's side panels have a scrolling lattice motif. Plus, its drawers have self close glides, because it's the little things that matter.

E-Comm: Kelly Clarkson, Wayfair
$580 Wayfair
Bastion Counter and Bar Stool

There's nothing worse than an uncomfortable bar stool. These not only look great, but are also nice and cushioned.

E-Comm: Kelly Clarkson, Wayfair
$178 Wayfair
Orellana Panel Headboard

This wood headboard will become the focal point of your bedroom with its carved floral detailing. Plus, it'll bring some French country charm.

E-Comm: Kelly Clarkson, Wayfair
$750 Wayfair
Botanical Four Piece Picture Frame Print Set on Paper

This pencil print set is your perfect solution for filling up an empty wall. We love the simple black frames paired with the delicate drawings.

E-Comm: Kelly Clarkson, Wayfair
$149 Wayfair

Want to feel more cozy at home? Shop these beautiful bathrobes and these slippers you can wear outside.

