Contrary to reports, Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana are "absolutely not" getting back together.

Talk of a potential reconciliation began swirling on Thursday when cameras spotted the two exes fueling up their car at a gas station in Los Angeles. Jesse was wearing gloves and a mask when he stepped out of their Mercedes Benz G-Wagon while Cara opted to forego the preventative measures.

Despite the speculation surrounding their current relationship status, a source tells E! News that their sighting together is simply due to the current coronavirus pandemic. "They are absolutely not back together. They were together for 14 years, own a home together, and have made the mature decision to self-isolate together with Jesse living in the guest house," the insider insists.

The pair parted ways on January 23, nearly three months ago, after he was spotted cozying up with not one but two women on the same exact day.