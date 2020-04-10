The actress added, "I didn't get a chance to get to know Kyle [Richards]. I think she's hilarious. But I didn't really connect with her as I have with some of the other ladies."

When asked if she didn't connect with Richards because they didn't spend enough time together or if it's due to their differing personalities, Beauvais explained, "I think a little bit of both. I think we spent a lot of time. You know, sometimes people are hard to get to know, you know?"

Beauvais added that she thinks the RHOBH OG might have "had her guard up a little bit" this season.

Regardless, Beauvais said she "had a ball" filming with the cast, which includes fellow actresses and longtime pals Lisa Rinna and Denise Richards, in addition to Erika Jayne, Teddi Mellencamp and Dorit Kemsley.

"Sometimes it was hard. Sometimes it was like, 'What did I bargain for?' But overall I think what people are going to see from me is really who I am. I keep it real," she dished. "I feel like me and Erika have that in common. We say how we feel, we keep it moving."

Watch the premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Wednesday, Apr. 15 at 8 p.m. on Bravo!

