The Legacy of Modern Family

Modern Family may now be over after 11 seasons, but its impact on TV will likely never be forgotten.

When the show started in 2009, it felt somewhat groundbreaking. There weren't a lot of gay couples adopting babies on screen, and there weren't a lot of family shows with quite the same tone as the one Modern was offering. That has changed in the years since, and that's one of the things co-creator Chris Lloyd sees as the show's legacy.

"I think it may have said that family shows don't have to be sort of treacly, sentimental, you know, angled more for the kids in the family and not for the adults," Lloyd says. "We said you can tell stories about family that have a little bit of sophistication to them, a little bit of anger and sadness, and then that they're not all happy. But you know, we also tried to always have a balance between really funny comic moments and some heartfelt moments."