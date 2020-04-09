Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having to take a rain check on their plans for son Archie Harrison's first birthday.

With much of the future up in the air thanks to the coronavirus, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are having to re-think how they will celebrate their baby's first birthday. A source tells E! News that prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Meghan, Harry and Archie had planned to travel back to the United Kingdom where the rest of the Royal Family currently resides, but the insider says, "Plans have changed."

"I think the hope in royal circles had been that the Sussexes would return to the U.K. in May, either before or after their attendance at the Invictus Games in The Netherlands next month, and they were also due to attend the Queen's Birthday Parade, Trooping the Colour on June 13," the sources explains. "But with both those events now cancelled, and Harry and Meghan holed in California where they are likely to be social distancing for the next few weeks, Archie is set to celebrate his first birthday with only his parents." As E! News previously reported, the Duke and Duchess moved from a vacation home in Canada to Los Angeles in late March.