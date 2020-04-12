You can do anything for 20 minutes, including working out like Sofia Richie.

While it may seem hard to get a great workout in from the comfort of your own living room while practicing social distancing, E! News is here to help, turning to some of the best celebrity trainers to provide you some new routines to try.

And start preparing your glutes to feel sore tomorrow after trying this booty-blasting workout from Amy Rosoff Davis, a trainer who counts Sofia, Richie, Selena Gomez, Emma Roberts and Kristen Bell among her star clients.

"As we settle into this 'new norm'—can we even call it that? It hardly feels normal!—we are all forced to make adjustments to our lifestyles," Rosoff Davis exclusively tells E! News. "But, that doesn't mean we need to compromise our health! There are so many great at home workouts and streaming options."

And the one she provided to us only requires light dumbbells and/or wrist weights, but just engaging your muscles correctly if you don't have any equipment will still provide a heart-pumping workout.

Plus, to nourish your body after your workout, Rosoff Davis is providing the "yummy" recipe Sofia Richie can't get enough of that's comforting, delicious and healthy (aka the foodie triple threat).