It's been a few weeks, but Ozark season three is still at the top of mind, especially the tragic end. Warning, spoilers follow for the third season of Ozark which debuted March 27 on Netflix.

About that ending to the thrilling third season? We can thank actor Tom Pelphrey in part for that, his scene-stealing performance as Ben Davis tugged heartstrings from start to finish.

"The whole role, from start to finish, the start of it at least, was a dream job. It was a blast," he said.

Pelphrey, a two-time Daytime Emmy winner for his role on the soap Guiding Light, played the brother of Laura Linney's Wendy Byrde. In the season, brother he returned to his sister's life and unwittingly shook things up. But he never got a chance to properly exit.