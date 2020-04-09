Here's How to Watch All Your Favorite Coachella Performances Right From Your Couch

by Corinne Heller | Thu., 9 Apr. 2020 9:00 AM

Yes, Coachella 2020 is postponed this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, much like all major entertainment events.

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were set to be the headliners of the annual Southern California music and arts festival.

The two-weekend event was supposed to start this weekend. But is now set to take place from October 9 to October 11 and from October 16 to October 18.

However, just because you'll have to wait a little longer to see your favorite artists perform doesn't mean you can't get into the Coachella spirit with some nostalgia.

We've compiled some great performances from the annual California music and arts festival from some of your favorite artists and bands, including BeyoncéAriana GrandeBillie EilishDrake and Eminem. While you might not get to physically attend Coachella this weekend, you'll still be able to revisit some of your favorite festival performances of all time.

Coachella Headliners Over the Years

So grab your flower crown and find out how to check them out below, from the comfort of your couch, as you continue practicing social distancing at home:

Beyonce, Coachella 2018, Weekend 2

Raven Varona

Beyoncé (2018)

Coachella turned into Beychella when Beyoncé headlined the festival. The singer performed songs such as "Formation," "Drunk in Love," "7/11," and "Baby Boy" and also reunited with Destiny's Child! (Watch video)

Justin Timberlake, NSYNC, Ariana Grande

Instagram; Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande (2019)

The singer performed hits such as "God Is a Woman," "Sweetener," "No Tears Left to Cry," "Break Free" and "Thank U, Next." Nicki Minaj joined her onstage for "Side to Side" and "Bang Bang" and *NSYNC also reunited onstage (minus Justin Timberlake) for a rendition of her song "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" and their hit "Tearin' Up My Heart." (Watch video)

Billie Eilish, Coachella

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

Billie Eilish (2019)

The singer made her onstage Coachella debut a week after she released her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. The 17-year-old star performed songs such as "Bad Guy," "You Should See Me in a Crown," "My Strange Addiction," "Bury a Friend" and "All the Good Girls Go to Hell." (Watch video)

Madonna, Drake, Kiss

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

Drake (2015)

Drizzy took the stage to perform tracks such as "We Made It," "The Motto," "Trophies," "Legend," "Worst Behavior" and "Started From the Bottom." Madonna made a surprise appearance to perform with him her songs "Human Nature" and "Hung Up." (Watch video)

Dr. Dre, Eminem, Coachella 2018

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Eminem (2018)

The rapper was joined onstage by his mentor Dr. Dre and fellow rapper 50 Cent. The set list included tracks like "Rap God," "The Way I Am," "In Da Club," "The Real Slim Shady" and "California Love." (Watch video)

Kendrick Lamar, Coachella 2017

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Kendrick Lamar (2017)

The artist performed songs such as "DNA," "Element," "King Kunta" and "XXX." Travis Scott also joined him onstage to perform "Goosebumps." (Watch video)

Outkast, Coachella 2014

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

OutKast (2014)

The group performed tracks like "B.O.B.," "Ms. Jackson," "Rosa Parks," and, of course, "Hey Ya!" (Watch video)

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Coachella 2013

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

Red Hot Chili Peppers (2013)

The rock group performed hits such as "Snow (Hey Oh)," "Under the Bridge," "Higher Ground," "Californication" and "Give It Away." (Watch video)

