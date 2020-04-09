Yes, Coachella 2020 is postponed this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, much like all major entertainment events.

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were set to be the headliners of the annual Southern California music and arts festival.

The two-weekend event was supposed to start this weekend. But is now set to take place from October 9 to October 11 and from October 16 to October 18.

However, just because you'll have to wait a little longer to see your favorite artists perform doesn't mean you can't get into the Coachella spirit with some nostalgia.

We've compiled some great performances from the annual California music and arts festival from some of your favorite artists and bands, including Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Drake and Eminem. While you might not get to physically attend Coachella this weekend, you'll still be able to revisit some of your favorite festival performances of all time.