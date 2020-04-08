When it comes to pregnancy journeys, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi could have never predicted this.

With just weeks to go until she welcomes a baby boy, the Shahs of Sunset star is faced with the realization that she will likely give birth during the Coronavirus pandemic.

In an exclusive sit down for E!'s digital series Just the Sip, the mom-to-be opened up about how she was really feeling before the big day.

"We are living in such a weird time right now with this Coronavirus situation that has changed everything for everyone," she told E! News' Justin Sylvester. "Being eight and a half months pregnant and scared to leave my house. I can't go to doctors regularly anymore. I have an autoimmune disease and I'm going through issues with that. And knowing I have to get isolated in a room, it's been a little tough the last few weeks. It's been tough. It's been scary."

GG has been told she can only have one person near her in the hospital when she gives birth. As of right now, she's debating between having her sister or mother besides her during the monumental day.