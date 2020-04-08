Class is in session!

On Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton surprised the Casterton Primary Academy staff and its students.

The royal couple took a moment to thank everyone for their hard work and dedication, especially with everything going on in the world amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showed support to that school for a special reason.

As some may know, the school is located close to Burnley General Hospital, where many of the students' loved ones work and continue to work throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Well done... Honestly, to you and everyone who's in during this time," Kate shared with the staff. "It must be such a relief for all the parents who are key workers to know that the normality is there for their children—they've got the structure and they've got a safe place for them to be, so really, really well done to all of you."