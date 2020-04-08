Maeve Kennedy's Cause of Death Revealed After Canoeing Accident

New details are being revealed in regards to the canoeing accident involving Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter and her 8-year-old son.

Just days after Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean's body was recovered, the chief medical examiner confirms to E! News that her cause of death is drowning, and the manner is an accident.

Later in the afternoon, Maryland Natural Resource Police also confirmed they had located the body of Maeve's son Gideon. The morning-son duo was reported missing last Thursday after a canoeing accident in Chesapeake Bay.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Maeve's husband David McKean said children were kicking a ball back and forth in a yard before the ball went into the water. He said his wife and son "popped into a canoe to chase it down. They just got farther out than they could handle and couldn't get back in."

Maryland Natural Resource Police believe the two individuals onboard the canoe "appeared to be overtaken by the strong winds." In a powerful Facebook post, Maeve's husband remembered his wife and son for their unforgettable qualities.