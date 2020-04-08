Meet the Cast of Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam Spinoff

Married at First Sight is getting a social distancing spinoff.

Lifetime announced Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam, a new self-shot series following the highs and lows of Married at First Sight couples from across the show's 10 seasons. The show will follow the couples in real time and utilize mounted cameras, diary cams and group chats, as well as additional footage captured by the couples.

According to Lifetime, the new series will feature intimate moments in the couples' lives, including the births of babies and other highlights. Look for the show to bring the couples together virtually to discuss hopes, dreams and futures.