Lady Gaga Is Looking Forward to Marriage and Kids in Her Future

Lady Gaga is far from the single life now.

In her interview with InStyle, the Grammy winner opened up her desires to settle down and start a family for the magazine's May 2020 issue, revealing that she can't wait to get married and be a mom to some little monsters of her own.

"I will say I am very excited to have kids," the "Shallow" singer shared. "I look forward to being a mom. Isn't it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it's our job to keep it alive. It's so funny—everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, ‘Welcome to the womb!'"

As for what she wants to accomplish in the future, Gaga admitted that getting married is still on her to-do list. As for who she'll be walking down the aisle with, she didn't specify.