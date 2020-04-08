This is truly the entertainment America needs right now.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the daily headlines can be tough to take. However, on Wednesday, the Today co-hosts managed to mix in some levity by way of Carson Daly cutting his own hair on live TV.

As is the case with many of us around the country, with salons and barber shops closed for the foreseeable future to halt spread of the virus, we're all getting shaggier than usual. So, Daly attempted to cut his own mane with help from his 11-year-old son, Jackson. Making matters more interesting, celebrity stylist Chris Appleton had to give Daly instructions over the phone after his WiFi cut out and he couldn't show him on video.

"It's a good thing I don't work in television or anything," Daly quipped. "This will be fine."