Dwyane Wade has something sweet in store.

On Tuesday, the basketball pro invited fans into his kitchen to show them how to make his favorite dessert: Red velvet fried Oreos. Fully equipped with a deep fryer and a delicious bowl of homemade red velvet batter, he shared his baking tutorial on Instagram, writing, "My worse enemy...Sweets‼️"

"If anybody knows anything about me, I love sweets," the dad of four said into the camera. "So, tonight—we call this the ‘Quarantine Body Fat Addition Snack.' It's what we about to do."

Before diving into the frying portion of the recipe, Dwyane recited the ingredients he used to create his batter, which was comprised of 2 cups of flour, 1 teaspoon of cocoa powder, ½ teaspoon of baking powder, 1 teaspoon of salt, 1 ½ cups of milk, 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, 2 eggs that have been lightly beaten, 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar, ½ teaspoon of baking soda and ½ teaspoon of red food coloring.