When Whitney Port says she "never wanted to be on TV," she means it.

It sounds fake, but Whitney says on her podcast With Whit that when she joined as a member of The Hills cast, she "didn't really know what I was getting myself into."

She explains that as a college student at USC she was just looking for an internship that would elevate her resume to the next level. Having worked at Women's Wear Daily that summer, she decided to pursue an internship at Teen Vogue for the fall, except there was one caveat. "They said we're actually accepting applications but only for people that are only interested in being on camera," the 35-year-old shares. "I thought, 'Okay, whatever.'"

Port says she figured she'd be on the camera "here and there" and the end result would be "nothing too crazy."

But boy, was she wrong. She begins to do screen tests, interviews, meetings with Lisa Love and next thing she knows "Lauren Conrad walks in."